Celebrating 25 Years with Larry's Coffee: Triangle Downtowner Magazine, Issue 148

Larry's Coffee celebrates 25 years of roasting fair-trade, sustainable, and delicious coffee beans from their plant in Five Points. We interview Larry Larson to learn more about his mission and his plans for the future. We visited with Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour at PNC arena for our Community Leaders column and hear about his first time in North Carolina, about his last season, and more. Check out Around Town News for up-to-date restaurant openings and closings across the Triangle, including the supposed name for Ashley Christensen's new fried chicken restaurants. We head over to the NC Museum of Art to take in the Frida Kahlo exhibit and speak with the exhibit curator to hear more about this iconic artist. Last but certainly not least, we drive over to Cary to sample some extremely delicious dishes at Rey's Restaurant. The only thing better than the food at Rey's is the customer service. Thanks for reading this issue of the Downtowner!