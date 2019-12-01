Join us for First Night Raleigh 2020 in downtown Raleigh! Read more about this annual New Years Eve event hosted by Artsplosure. Visit downtown Durham's favorite bookstores, Letters Bookshop, and while you're there, pop over to Pie Pushers and enjoy a slice of pizza heaven. Check out the Around Town News page to stay in the know for what's new across the Triangle scene. Take a tour of Oakwood Cemetery and find out there's more to this historic landmark than meets the eye. We hope you enjoy this issue of the Downtowner!