An interview with Carolina Ballet Principal Dancer Richard Krusch

Our publisher, Crash Gregg, had the pleasure of interviewing Carolina Ballet Principal Richard Krusche on his upcoming retirement.





After more than two decades on the stage, Richard will be taking his final bow on May 17th in the final show of the season.





Since joining Carolina Ballet in 2002, Richard has captivated audiences with his refined technique, commanding presence, and deep dedication to his craft. Promoted to Principal Dancer in 2011, he became a leading voice in the company’s repertoire, bringing nuance and power to every role he performed.





Originally from Budapest, Hungary, Richard trained at the Hungarian Dance Academy before continuing his studies at UNCSA and the School of American Ballet. His distinguished career has included performances with American Ballet Theatre and the Hungarian National Ballet, as well as international tours throughout Europe. Richie has originated and danced countless principal roles over his 25-year career.





Richie, as he’s known to his friends, is married to another Carolina Ballet alum, Margaret (Peggy) Severin-Hansen, who retired last year. And Richie is a huge Canes fan!





Join us to see his final performances on stage in “Beauty and the Beast,” which runs from Thursday, May to Sunday, May 17. Following the Sunday show, we invite you to Birdie’s Barroom & Kitchen as we celebrate his incredible legacy.





To purchase Ballet tix, call 919.719.9000 or go to https://carolinaballet.com/program/beauty-and-the-beast



