Issue 181: Maggie Kane + A Place at the Table

We had the privilege of sitting down with the inspiring Maggie Kane at A Place at the Table, Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café. Our conversation touched on her restaurant’s mission, the impact of her nonprofit, and the incredible generosity of our local community in supporting one another.

We also spent time with pitmaster Lindsay Bortle, who gave us an inside look at a day in the pithouse, sharing the dedication and craftsmanship that go into creating authentic barbecue.

Plus, don’t miss our feature on The Unconference, an innovative gathering where local leaders collaborate on nonprofit initiatives, discuss pressing community challenges, and exchange ideas to make Raleigh an even better place to live.

Thanks for reading The Downtowner – stay tuned for more stories that celebrate the heart of our city!