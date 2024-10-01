Issue 180: 10 Strategies to Transform Downtown Raleigh

Our cover article explains in detail the new Downtown Raleigh Economic Development Plan created by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and the City of Raleigh.







We interviewed Carolina Ballet principal dancer Marcelo Martinez, who is retiring in November after 17 years with the company. He talks with our publisher, Crash S. Gregg, about his first days with CB, what it takes to be a dancer, the path from his home country of Paraguay to Raleigh, NC, and what's next after retirement.





Did you know the NC State Fair is the state's largest annual event, with over one million visitors? If you're planning a visit, be sure to check out our Fair guide with information on food, rides, music, exhibits, and more.