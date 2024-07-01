Issue 178: Oak City Customs, From Tree to Table

In this issue, we visit Oak City Customs to learn more about their custom wood/metalwork studio and their mission of saving trees from ending up in landfills. Their mantra, From Tree to Table, perfectly describes how they got their start, and it remains their core business model. Local band Jack the Radio just dropped their newest album, Under Lonely Light and have partnered with Trophy Brewing to celebrate with a new beer, . Plan your visit to the beautiful sunflower field at Dix Park with a few tips.