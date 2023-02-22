It's time to vote in the 2023 Best of Downtowner Awards!

It’s time to vote again for the Best of Downtowner Awards, where you get to tell us all your favorites throughout the Triangle. We’ll tally up the votes and share the winners with you and our other 145,000 monthly Downtowner readers, who really appreciate all the great recommendations each and every year: where to find the best pizza, juiciest burgers, go shopping, adopt a new furry friend, or that go-to place for delicious dinner out on the town. Your votes help to promote all the great places to dine, drink, shop, and visit throughout the Triangle, which we’ll present in our upcoming 2023 Annual Best of Downtowner Awards issue.