Restaurant Jolie: Triangle Downtowner Magazine, Issue 156

Oct 01, 2020 12:27PM ● By Crash Gregg
Scott Crawford and Madison Tessener team up for amazing French cuisine at Jolie, sister restaurant to Crawford and Son on Person Street on the outskirts of downtown Raleigh. Join our Food Editor, Brian Adornetto, for a visit to their rooftop for a great dining experience. Also in this issue, with VIsit Raleigh and Discover Durham, we've amassed an extensive list of Museums, Attractions, and Historic Sites that have finally reopened their doors to the public. Downtowner t-shirts are ready! Read more on how to order yours and help us assist three local charities. Finally, test your foodie knowledge in this month's crossword puzzle. Thanks for reading this issue of the Downtowner!

