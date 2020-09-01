Discover Durham's Natural Beauty in Issue 155 of Triangle Downtowner Magazine

Welcome to Issue 155, the September issue of Triangle Downtowner Magazine. In this issue, Discover Durham has compiled an extensive list of great places to walk, run, bike, and hike throughout the city and county of Durham. Parks, trails, and more are all here.



Our publisher recounts his experiences on that fateful day of 9/11, when the plane he was flying on over New York City diverted to a small but welcoming town in Newfoundland, Canada.



Famed music writer David Menconi explains why the future of live music is bright, despite the current COVID shutdown of venues and performances.



We hope you enjoy reading this issue of the Downtowner. Click below to read the e-issue version of our print magazine.