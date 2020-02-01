It's time to vote in the 10th Annual Best of Downtowner Awards!
Feb 01, 2020 01:19PM
Voting is now open for the 10th Annual Best of Downtowner Awards! Cast your vote for your favorite restaurant, bar, craft beer, food truck, bartender, place to hike, and much more. Click the link below or any of the Best of Downtowner ads above or beside this article and have at it! We're giving away over $500 in gift cards, plus tickets to hockey/theatre/ballet, and you get one entry for every category you vote in (with legitimate answers of course, duh). We're looking forward to seeing who the winners are this year and hope you are too.
VOTE HERE ---> 10th Annual Best of Downtowner Awards
