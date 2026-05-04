Dix Park Conservancy Names Kate Pearce as Next President and CEO

The Dix Park Conservancy board of directors is thrilled to announce Kate Pearce as its next President and CEO. A visionary leader with an unmatched dedication to Dix Park, Pearce is set to join the Conservancy on July 13th.

Pearce brings an extraordinary connection to the Park's genesis and growth. She currently serves as Executive Director of Dix Park for the City of Raleigh, where she oversees the planning, operations, and stewardship of the 308-acre campus. She played a lead role in developing the Park's Master Plan and shepherded beloved features such as the recently opened Gipson Play Plaza and the annual five-acre sunflower field.

Pearce joined the City of Raleigh as one of the park’s first employees in 2015. Over the decade since, she has been central to every milestone the Park has achieved. Prior to her work there, she was an urban planning and business management consultant with projects spanning the U.S. and abroad. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and an MBA from Millsaps College, and a master's in City and Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Kate’s passion for Dix Park, her work ethic, her skills as a leader and manager, and her ability to inspire Dix Park donors, partners, and supporters make her the best choice for what comes next for the Conservancy and the Park,” said Conservancy Board Chair Bill Ross. "We are excited to have her in this crucial role."

Pearce noted, "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead the Conservancy at such an exciting time in the park’s development. Dix Park is more than a project; it’s a promise. I’m honored to help steward its future, knowing that what we build together today will serve, inspire, and connect people for decades to come.”

Stepping into the interim CEO role is Nick Smith, currently Vice President of Operations, who joined the Conservancy in 2019. At the Conservancy, Smith has been a cornerstone of park development, leading projects such as the restoration of the All Faiths Chapel and historic Stone Houses, managing strategic planning and board operations, and steering some of the Park's most electrifying moments, chief among them last year's unveiling of five beloved Thomas Dambo troll sculptures.

Smith steps into the interim President and CEO role when current CEO Ruffin Hall departs on April 23 to take the Deputy County Manager role for Wake County, continuing his long career of public service leadership. The Conservancy celebrates Ruffin's leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind, and is glad to count him a park supporter and advocate.

The momentum at Dix Park is undeniable. The Thomas Dambo trolls have driven a staggering threefold increase in visitation. The 18.5-acre Gipson Play Plaza — a one-of-a-kind public space featuring imaginative play areas, a civic plaza, fountains, and gardens — has become a destination for all ages. The Conservancy's public art initiative continues to deliver unforgettable experiences, and an exciting transformation of the Flower Cottage into a coffee, wine, and beer destination is well underway.

Learn more about the Dix Park Conservancy at https://www.dixparkconservancy.org.