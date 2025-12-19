Interview with Not Without Hope Film Producer, Rick French

Interview with Not Without Hope Film Producer, Rick FrenchDec 19, 2025 01:19PM ● By Crash Gregg
Not Without Hope is a feature film based on the dramatic retelling of an open-water boating tragedy that occurred in 2009 in the Gulf of Mexico. Rick French, CEO of French West Vaughan, is the Lead Producer of this feature film, which was 19 years in the making. Crash Gregg and Rick discuss the film's background, its ties to North Carolina, why it was filmed in Malta and how the open-water tank temperatures there affected the crew, the making of the documentary version of the tragic event, and more.
• Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-mMA7YGJko
• Roger Ebert review: https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/not-without-hope-zachary-levi-movie-review-2025
• Rotten Tomatoes review: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/not_without_hope
• IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3331548/
• Highland Film Group: https://highlandfilmgroup.com/movies/not-without-hope
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/notwithouthopefilm
• Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Not_Without_Hope_(film)
#notwithouthopefilm #notwithouthope #rickfrench #zacharylevi #joshduhamel #quentinplair #jobethwilliams #terrenceterrell #marshallcook #florianalima #joecarnahan #clearwater #florida #nickschuyler #coastguard #tampabaybuccaneers #boatingtragedy #perfectstorm #prixproductions #sunscreenfilmfestival #tonyarmer #stpete #interview #crashgregg #triangledowntowner #downtownermagazine #crashrealtor #crashsgregg
