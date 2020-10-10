Our vintage Raleigh T-Shirts are in!

Charity info:

We're excited to announce that our new vintage Raleigh t-shirts are finally printed and ready in both men's and women's sizes on a super soft heather dark gray. $5 from each t-shirt will be donated to a local charity, which you get to choose on the order form (more information on the three charities below). We'll have more designs each month or so for you to choose from.The Women's Center is a multi-service crisis intervention and assessment center, located near downtown Raleigh. Through tireless outreach, they work with each individual woman to break the cycle of trauma, abuse, violence, and homelessness and assist each person in realizing a fulfilling dignified life, achieving self-sufficiency, and obtaining safe affordable housing.Inter-Faith Food Shuttle pioneers innovative, transformative solutions designed to end hunger in our community. They distribute nearly six million pounds of food per year and teach skills for self-sufficiency through culinary job skills, shopping and cooking healthy on a budget, and how to grow food.Note in the Pocket provides clothing to impoverished and homeless schoolchildren in Wake County with dignity and love. Note in the Pocket believes that it is unacceptable that children are limited in their educational and social development because they do not have appropriate clothes for school.