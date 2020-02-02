It's time to vote in the 10th Annual Best of Downtowner Awards (issue 149)

In this issue, we share all the voting categories to share your favorite places to dine, drink, and shop in the 10th Annual Best of Downtowner Awards. Christy visits SmokeStacks Cafe in Historic Oakwood for some seriously good smoke-fired eats. For our Community Leaders column, we interview Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson. aka Mr. Greenjeans. Chris Saleh might be the son of Neomonde founder Sam Saleh (as well as Vice President of the company) but he is also a well-known musician who recently produced a fundraising album for local Raleigh charity, Kidznotes. We hope you enjoy this issue of the Downtowner.