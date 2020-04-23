The Rockford Restaurant: Issue 151 of Triangle Downtowner Magazine

In the April issue of the Downtowner, this month's restaurant profile is on The Rockford Restaurant, back to its delicious roots of great food and excellent service with new owners and executive chef.



Also in this issue, we feature the Produce Project for our charity of the month. What better way to help local families in need than buying a share of fresh produce each week? Learn more about this great non-profit and sign up now.



The coronavirus has impacted our country, state, and region. Learn more about how you can help, get help, and be inspired in our feature, "COVID-19: Help, Hustle, and Hope".



We hope you enjoy this issue of the Downtowner!