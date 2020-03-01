Welcome to the March issue of Triangle Downtowner Magazine!
Mar 01, 2020 06:24PM
● By Crash Gregg
In Issue 150 of the Downtowner, we visit Barcelona Wine Bar for our monthly restaurant profile, interview Wake Tech's Katie Gailes as well as NC Theatre leaders, present photos from local charitable events, include new business openings in Around Town News, and continue voting for the 10th Annual Best of Downtowner Awards. Read more in our interactive electronic version of this issue of the Downtowner.